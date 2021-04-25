 Skip to main content
Our Neighbors: Higher Education for April 25
Our Neighbors: Higher Education for April 25

Molli Brooks of College Station has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Brooks is a freshman majoring in history.

To qualify for the Dean’s List in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences, students must earn a 3.7 GPA for the semester.

• Five students from Bryan and College Station have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas.

The students are Shannon Keyser, a junior chemistry and English major from Bryan; Brandon Davis, a sophomore finance major from College Station; Sara McClaran, a senior multimedia journalism major from Bryan; Nathan McClaran, a senior computer engineering and criminal justice major from Bryan; and Kelsey Davis, a freshman communication studies major from College Station.

To quality for the list, students must carry 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher GPA for the semester.

