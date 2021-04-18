Our Neighbors: Higher Education for April 18

• Amber Colley of Bryan, Maya Vemulapalli of College Station and Angelene Raines of Rockdale have been inducted into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.

Colley attends Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, Vemulapalli is a student at the University of Texas at Austin, and Raines attends Texas Tech University in Lubbock.

They are among about 30,000 students, faculty, staff members and alumni to be initiated into the collegiate honor society each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.

The group has chapters on more than 325 college campuses across the U.S.

• Joshua Bierman of College Station earned the Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence for the spring 2020 term at Colgate University in Hamilton, New York.

Bierman is an economics major who graduated from A&M Consolidated High School.

Students who receive a term GPA of 3.3 or higher while completing at least three courses are eligible for the award.

• Kate Hinckley of College Station was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 term at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during the term.