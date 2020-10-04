Our Neighbors: Helms named executive director of Elizabeth House

Sheera Helms has been named the executive director of a nonprofit organization that supports pregnant women in Bryan-College Station.

The Elizabeth House Maternity Home provides a place for women and their children to live while during an unexpected pregnancy and up to six months after delivery. The Christian-based organization also helps women find long-term housing as well as job and educational opportunities. Residents receive counseling, mentoring and child care and parenting classes.

Helms, a longtime Bryan resident, is the organization’s first full-time executive director. She has a Bachelor of Arts in history with a minor in sociology from Texas A&M University and has experience with the Scowcroft Institute of International Affairs, the Department of Hispanic Studies and the Mary Kay O’Connor Process Safety Center at Texas A&M.

