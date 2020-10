Texas A&M University President Michael K. Young is pictured with Eric Mendoza, Texas A&M University student body president; Andra Buxkemper, a regent for the La Villita Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution; and Sabine Hallermann, a member of Brazos de Dios Society of the Children of the American Revolution as he presents the Texas A&M Constitution Week proclamation to the groups.