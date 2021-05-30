 Skip to main content
Our Neighbors: Group donates to Books Before Kindergarten campaign
Our Neighbors: Group donates to Books Before Kindergarten campaign

Books Before Kindergarten campaign

Friends of the Bryan College Station Library System book sale chairman Donna Pohl helps Molly Denton, daughter of Marisa and John Denton, with a backpack. The group recently donated $8,000 to the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten campaign. The nonprofit had previously provided 100 backpacks to the program, with each backpack containing 10 age-appropriate, librarian-selected books. The funds allowed the library to add about 18 complete sets of books plus replacements. For more information or donate go to friendsbcs.org.

