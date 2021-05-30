Our Neighbors: Group donates to Books Before Kindergarten campaign

Friends of the Bryan College Station Library System book sale chairman Donna Pohl helps Molly Denton, daughter of Marisa and John Denton, with a backpack. The group recently donated $8,000 to the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten campaign. The nonprofit had previously provided 100 backpacks to the program, with each backpack containing 10 age-appropriate, librarian-selected books. The funds allowed the library to add about 18 complete sets of books plus replacements. For more information or donate go to friendsbcs.org.