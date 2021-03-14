Our Neighbors: Gray graduates as top sailor

A College Station man has graduated from the U.S. Navy’s boot camp as the top sailor. William Gray, a 2015 graduated of A&M Consolidated High School, earned the Military Excellence Award on Feb. 4.

The Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award is the award presented to the top recruit of the graduating training group. It is awarded to a recruit that exemplifies the qualities of enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing and teamwork.

The 24-year-old will attend sonar technician training in San Diego.

He is the son of Brent and Jill Gray.