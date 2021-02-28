Our Neighbors: Graham Masonic Lodge gifts Blinn College

Brenham’s Graham Masonic Lodge No. 20 has established a third endowed scholarship at Blinn College with a $15,000 gift to the Blinn College Foundation. Pictured are Michael Thorpe, lodge worshipful master; Susan Myers, executive director of the Blinn College Foundation; and Robert Stark of Graham Masonic Lodge.

The gift marks the third scholarship endowed by the Lodge. All three were established in honor of Masons who have served as administrators, educators or trustees at Blinn College.

Area students planning careers in education are given first priority in consideration for one of the lodge scholarships, but they also have been awarded to other students who need financial assistance.

The Blinn College Foundation oversees almost 300 endowed scholarships, which are available to students from a range of backgrounds, majors and experiences. Students are considered based on high academic achievement, participation in student activities and community involvement.

Students can apply at www.blinn.edu/scholarships. Prior to applying for scholarships, students must complete their application for admission to Blinn College at www.applytexas.org.