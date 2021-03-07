 Skip to main content
Our Neighbors: Graham Bacak earns Eagle Scout rank
Graham Bacak.

Graham Bacak, a homeschooled high school senior, recently earned the Boy Scouts of America’s highest achievement, the rank of Eagle Scout. Bacak, a member of Troop 73 in Katy, will be recognized this spring at an Eagle Court of Honor commemorating the achievement among family members, friends and fellow Scouts.

Graham is the son of Darrell and Shelby Bacak of Katy. He is the grandson of Juanita Corrier and the late Donald Corrier of College Station, the nephew of Rusty and Jennifer Bacak of Bryan, and the nephew of Brad and Tracy Corrier of College Station.

Bacak plans to attend Stephen F. Austin State University in the fall and pursue a major in exercise science.

