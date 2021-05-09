Our Neighbors: Gerke and Giese contribute $15,000 to Blinn College Foundation in honor of Strickland family

Clarence Gerke, right, and Wayne Giese, left, have contributed $15,000 to the Blinn College Foundation for an endowed scholarship in honor of Donald Lee and Jo Strickland. Also pictured is Sam Sommer, the foundation board’s chair.

Donald Strickland was a Burleson County businessman who graduated from Blinn and later served on the Blinn College Foundation board of directors. He died in June at age 92. Jo Strickland died in 2018.

His business interests included Strickland Funeral Home. Gerke and Giese are co-owners of Memorial Oaks Chapel in Brenham.

Donald Strickland was active in a number of civic and governmental organizations, including serving as mayor of Somerville and on the Brazos Valley Council of Governments board of directors.

Blinn College Foundation endowed scholarships are available to incoming and returning students from a range of backgrounds, majors and experiences. More information is available at www.blinn.edu/foundation or by calling 979-830-4017.

Current high school and college students can apply for all Blinn scholarships at www.blinn.edu/scholarships.