Our Neighbors: Finish Welch Foundation announces annual scholarship winners

The Bryan-based Finis Welch Foundation has announced the winners of its annual academic scholarships to high-achieving students attending Texas A&M University. The four new scholarship winners, who will receive $26,000 for the academic year are Aazmir Lakhani of Sugar Land; Rex Zhao of Houston; Peter Dang of Conroe; and Ivan Oliveros of Houston.
The scholarship recipients apply through the Texas A&M Financial Aid office and are selected by a committee of the Finis Welch Foundation, which has awarded scholarships every year since 2011. To date, more than 30 students have received scholarships. The Foundation currently supports 11 returning students and the four incoming freshmen.
Recipients continue to receive scholarships as long as they are enrolled full-time and maintain a cumulative B average each semester. This year’s recipients will receive a minimum of $104,000 if they satisfy the requirements.
Finis Welch, the founder of president of the foundation, lives in Bryan. He founded Welch Consulting and was a Distinguished Professor in Economics at Texas A&M.