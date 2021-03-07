Our Neighbors: Failor presents at Sons of the Republic of Texas meeting

Jonathan Failor, superintendent of the Republic of Texas complex at Washington-on-the-Brazos, was the featured speaker recently at the William Joel Bryan Chapter 14 Sons of the Republic of Texas meeting at Cooper’s Bar-B-Que. Failor’s presentation covered the complex and the events surrounding each of the sites at Washington-on-the-Brazos, the Star of the Republic Museum, Barrington Plantation and the Fanthorp Inn in Anderson. He also showed a preview of a partial movie trailer being filmed regarding the Convention of 1836 and how it relates to the Alamo and San Jacinto.