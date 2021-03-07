 Skip to main content
Our Neighbors: Failor presents at Sons of the Republic of Texas meeting
Failor-Gaines

Pictured is Jonathan Failor, left, superintendent of the Republic of Texas complex at Washington-on-the-Brazos, and Brandon Gaines, vice president of the William Joel Bryan Chapter 14 Sons of the Republic of Texas chapter. For more about the chapter, visit bryansrt.org.

Jonathan Failor, superintendent of the Republic of Texas complex at Washington-on-the-Brazos, was the featured speaker recently at the William Joel Bryan Chapter 14 Sons of the Republic of Texas meeting at Cooper’s Bar-B-Que. Failor’s presentation covered the complex and the events surrounding each of the sites at Washington-on-the-Brazos, the Star of the Republic Museum, Barrington Plantation and the Fanthorp Inn in Anderson. He also showed a preview of a partial movie trailer being filmed regarding the Convention of 1836 and how it relates to the Alamo and San Jacinto.

