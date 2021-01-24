 Skip to main content
Our Neighbors: Don't Mess With Texas Scholarship

The Texas Department of Transportation is accepting applications for the 2021 Don’t Mess With Texas Scholarship.

The program recognizes high school seniors who play a role in litter prevention in their school or community. The scholarship is open to students attending public, private or home school who will attend an accredited college or university for the fall 2021 semester.

Three students will win $3,000 scholarships.

Applications are due March 31. To enter, visit dontmesswithtexas.org.

Winners will be announced in May.

