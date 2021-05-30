Our Neighbors: CSISD staffers win awards

Allison Gillmore, let, from Cypress Grove Intermediate was named Elementary Teacher of the Year and Elizabeth Sherry, center, from A&M Consolidated Middle School was named Secondary Teacher of the Year at the annual College Station school district awards ceremony.

In addition, College Station High School custodian Cerafina Quintero, right, was named Auxiliary Employee of the Year, while College Station High School attendance clerk Miranda Broadus, not pictured, was named Paraprofessional of the Year.

In each category, employees are selected by their peers and supervisors to represent their campus or department as its Employee of the Year. The district’s Personnel Advisory Committee reviews a redacted and anonymous version of each nominee’s application and letters of recommendation to select the CSISD Employee of the Year for each category.