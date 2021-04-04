Our Neighbors: CSHS journalist earns top award

College Station High School sophomore Elisabeth Stewart was recently named one of seven nationwide winners of the New York Times personal narrative contest.

Stewart, the news editor for the College Station High School newspaper, The Catamount, earned one of the top seven awards from more than 9,000 submissions.

The contest invited students from across the nation to tell their stories in 600 words or less. Judges reviewed the submissions and named the seven winners along with 13 runners-up and 22 honorable mentions.

Stewart’s personal story, Peach Pie, also earned a Gold Key from the Scholastic Arts and Writing awards Region-at-Large program and advanced to the national competition. Stewart was named to the All-State Journalism Staff last year.