Our Neighbors: Corps’ Gonzalez receives Hispanic Network Boot Scholarship

Texas A&M University senior Jazzlyn Gonzalez is the 2020 recipient of the Hispanic Network Boot Scholarship from the Texas A&M Hispanic Network. The annual gift provides senior boots to cadets of Hispanic heritage who have excelled academically, served in leadership roles and are involved on campus.

In the Corps of Cadets, seniors earn the privilege of wearing distinctive knee-high leather boots, referred to as “senior boots.”

Gonzalez is from Cypress and is a biomedical sciences major, minoring in public health. She was originally a member of Squadron 5 and has quickly become a leader in the Corps, her superiors said. She now serves as the career readiness officer for the Corps of Cadets and is the executive officer of the Cultural and Diversity Expansion Team in the Corps.

Following her graduation from A&M, she hopes to obtain a master’s degree or attend medical school and become a family physician.

Gonzalez said receiving the Boot Scholarship was special because her boots are a visible symbol of her hard work and dedication as a student and a cadet.

The Texas A&M Hispanic Network serves as an advocate and support group for Hispanic students across campus and throughout the community. It strives to increase the number of Hispanic students attending Texas A&M, while also enhancing their experiences at the university.