 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Our Neighbors: Corps Commandant Ramirez speaks at Woman’s club
0 comments

Our Neighbors: Corps Commandant Ramirez speaks at Woman’s club

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Joe Ramirez and Carol Wagner

Brig. Gen. Joe Ramirez, commandant of the Corps of Cadets at Texas A&M University, was the featured speaker for the Bryan-College Station’ Woman’s Club Veterans Day program on Nov. 11. He is pictured with Woman’s Club President Carol Wagner.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

CDC: US life expectancy drops, suicides rise

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert