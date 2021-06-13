 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Our Neighbors: Consol students place high in 5A Academic UIL Championships
0 comments

Our Neighbors: Consol students place high in 5A Academic UIL Championships

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Six A&M Consolidated High School students recently placed in the top six in three events at the State 5A Academic UIL Championships.

Freddie Behmer, Valeria Macri and Andrew Sorescu teamed up to place second in the Current Events category.

Lars Deutz and Srikar Satish tied for third in Cross Examination Debate, while Medha Sarin placed fifth in News Writing.

Students qualify for the state contest by earning rankings at district and regional competitions.

Brian Alford coached the current events and cross examination teams, and Michael Williams coached journalism.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert