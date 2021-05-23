Our Neighbors: Community foundation awards $11,000 in scholarships to Bryan, College Station high school graduates

A&M Consolidated High School graduate Jacob Sanchez Jr. will be attending Texas A&M University and majoring in chemical engineering.

A&M Consolidated High School graduate Vanessa Palacios will be attending Texas A&M University/Blinn Team and majoring in biology.

A&M Consolidated High School graduate Kevin Lynch will be attending Texas A&M University and majoring in environmental engineering.

To qualify for an Arkema New Horizon scholarship, students must be graduating seniors from a Brazos County high school with financial need and attend a college or university as a full-time student. Scholarship recipients must also pursue a major in any of the following areas: the life sciences including biology, microbiology, biochemistry, botany, agriculture, or marine sciences; geology, atmospheric science, geophysics or chemistry; or environmental engineering or any engineering that has a primary focus related to life science, geology or chemistry.

Each scholarship recipient will receive a $500 scholarship for the fall semester and is eligible for an additional $500 scholarship in the spring, as long as the student maintains eligibility requirements.