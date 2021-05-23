Our Neighbors: Community foundation awards $11,000 in scholarships to Bryan, College Station high school graduates

The Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley has awarded $11,000 in Arkema New Horizon Scholarships to 11 Bryan and College Station high school graduates:
Rudder High School graduate Jasmine Daniels will be attending Blinn Community College and majoring in biomedical sciences.
Bryan Collegiate High School graduate Francisco Alvarez will be attending Texas A&M University and majoring in biomedical engineering.
Bryan Collegiate High School graduate Stefany Lopez will be attending Texas A&M University and majoring in biomedical science.
Bryan High School graduate JadaLea Isles will be attending Texas A&M University and majoring in agricultural leadership.
Bryan High School graduate Kaleb Martinez will be attending Texas A&M University and majoring in biology.
College Station High School graduate Stephanie Kim will be attending the University of Texas at Austin and majoring in biochemistry.
College Station High School graduate Reagan Bethke will be attending Texas A&M University and majoring in agricultural and biological engineering.
A&M Consolidated High School graduate Hai Ly will be attending Texas A&M University and majoring in chemistry.
A&M Consolidated High School graduate Jacob Sanchez Jr. will be attending Texas A&M University and majoring in chemical engineering.
A&M Consolidated High School graduate Vanessa Palacios will be attending Texas A&M University/Blinn Team and majoring in biology.
A&M Consolidated High School graduate Kevin Lynch will be attending Texas A&M University and majoring in environmental engineering.
To qualify for an Arkema New Horizon scholarship, students must be graduating seniors from a Brazos County high school with financial need and attend a college or university as a full-time student. Scholarship recipients must also pursue a major in any of the following areas: the life sciences including biology, microbiology, biochemistry, botany, agriculture, or marine sciences; geology, atmospheric science, geophysics or chemistry; or environmental engineering or any engineering that has a primary focus related to life science, geology or chemistry.
Each scholarship recipient will receive a $500 scholarship for the fall semester and is eligible for an additional $500 scholarship in the spring, as long as the student maintains eligibility requirements.
The Arkema New Horizon Scholarship endowment was established in 1992 as part of an agreed order in an action by the Texas Natural Resource Conservation Commission against Elf Atochem. The Elf Atochem plant in Bryan closed in 1993 by state order amid an FBI investigation into arsenic contamination.