Our Neighbors: Comfort Keepers makes $1,500 donation to College Station Police Officers Wives Association
Our Neighbors: Comfort Keepers makes $1,500 donation to College Station Police Officers Wives Association

Comfort Keepers

Comfort Keepers Senior Care recently made a $1,500 donation to the College Station Police Officers Wives Association. The organization was formed in 2009 to support College Station police officers, their families and the community. The group also has a scholarship fund for children of current or retired College Station police officers who are planning to attend college. Pictured, from left, are Trisha Ford and Erin Arnold of the College Station Police Officers Wives Association, and Comfort Keepers owners Linnann and Aron Collins with their 7-year-old daughter, Grace.

