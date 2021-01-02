 Skip to main content
Our Neighbors: College Station's James Distefano named to Texas Medical Board
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed James “JD” Distefano of College Station to the Texas Medical Board, which regulates the practice of medicine in the state.

Distefano is a board-certified physician at Cornerstone Sports Medicine and a team physician for the Texas A&M athletics department. He is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a member of the Texas Osteopathic Medical Association, American Osteopathic Association, American Osteopathic Board of Emergency Medicine, and the American Medical Society of Sports Medicine. He is also a volunteer physician for the Special Olympics.

His term on the board expires in April 2025.

