Our Neighbors: College Station students named winners in writing competition

Two College Station students were recently named winners in the essay category of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s inaugural writing competition.

Emma Ferguson, a second-grader at Greens Prairie Elementary School, finished in second place, and Ava Bessler, a home-school student placed third.

Second-graders from across the state were asked to submit either a poem or essay with the theme “Why I am Proud to Live in Texas.”

The competition was developed to support literacy and writing skills and encourage creativity in students. Each entry was judged by volunteers on creativity, organization and style. Following the volunteer judging, the top entries were judged by a panel of celebrity judges, including Zane Carruth, a children’s author from Houston; Allie Burton, a young adult author from Colorado; and Chris Mullen, a Western author from Richmond.