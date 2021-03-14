Our Neighbors: College Station Municipal Court wins award

The College Station Municipal Court has received the Municipal Traffic Safety Initiative Award from the Texas Municipal Courts Education Center for the 11th straight year.

College Station, La Porte, Conroe and Mesquite were the only four Texas municipal courts to receive the award in the medium-volume category, which includes cities with populations between 30,000 and 149,999. Only 17 courts from cities of any size were recognized.

Funded by a grant from the Texas Department of Transportation, the Traffic Safety Initiative recognizes municipal courts that have made outstanding contributions to increase traffic safety in their communities. College Station received the award for promoting traffic safety through programs designed to decrease traffic crashes, traffic fatalities, juvenile DUI and other traffic-related offenses.

“Those under the age of 25 are three times more likely to die in a car crash than the next three causes combined, so we believe this issue is critical,” College Station Municipal Court Judge Ed Spillane said. “We’ll continue to work in our community to educate as many as we can about traffic safety.”

The awards will be presented at the Municipal Traffic Safety Initiatives Virtual Conference on March 30.