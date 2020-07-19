The College Station school district named College Station Middle School history teacher Chris Ribardo as the district’s Secondary Teacher of the Year and named Elizabeth Simpson, a kindergarten teacher at Greens Prairie Elementary School, the Elementary Teacher of the Year at an annual employee awards ceremony in May.
A&M Consolidated Middle School adapted behavior paraprofessional Melissa Kubickek was named the district’s Paraprofessional of the Year, while Ross Satterwhite, campus computer technician from College Station High School, and Debra Johnson, head dispatcher from the transportation department, were named the district’s Co-Auxiliary Employees of the Year.
The district teacher of the year winners will have an opportunity to advance through the Region 6 Education Service Center as part of the selection process for the 2021 Texas Teacher of the Year.
