Our Neighbors: Class Act Etiquette and Dance Camps awards

Thirty-two Bryan-College Station area youth, ages 6 to 17, recently participated in the annual Class Act Etiquette and Dance Camps, practicing their manners, dance skills and etiquette at the College Station Hilton.
The participants learned posture, poise, etiquette, conversation skills and more. The etiquette camps, which are taught by Susan Quiring of Susan’s Ballroom Dance, concluded with a banquet and dance for the older camp members.
Special awards were given out in many categories. The Best First Impression Awards were presented to Teddy Kuhlmann, Avadelle Stockberger and Austin Labowitz; the Most Mannerly Awards went to Reece Ohendalski, Anna Johnson and Nathan Johnson; The Most Congenial Award winners were Nathan Stephens, Machaiah Wilson and Brendan Owens; Emma Dacumos, Patty Grace Mayer, Justin Ohendalski, Claire Watt and Ross Versari were named the best dancers; and the Class Act Awards were presented to Ben Wilson, Emma Johnson and Tyler Aycock.