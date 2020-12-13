Our Neighbors: Childers honored for Lifetime Achievement

Blinn College parallel studies instructor Essie Childers was recently honored with the 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award from the College of Academic Support Programs.

The award recognizes individuals who have made outstanding contributions to students and faculty in the fields of developmental education and learning support.

CASP is a combined effort of the Texas Association of Developmental Education (TADE) and the Texas chapter of the College Reading and Learning Association (TxCRLA). The organizations seek to advance the knowledge and interests of post-secondary educators working in the areas of learning assistance, developmental education, tutorial services and other academic support programs. The lifetime achievement award is given to nominees with at least 20 years of experience in the field and at least 10 years of membership and contribution to both TADE and TxCRLA.

An educator for 32 years, Childers teaches integrated reading and writing courses that help first-year students develop their reading comprehension and academic writing skills. In addition, she instructs a learning frameworks course that provides students with strategies to become effective and efficient learners.

Childers is a past president of the Texas Community College Teachers Association and serves as a board member on the Foundation for Professional Excellence in the Community College.