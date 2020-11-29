Our Neighbors: Chickaletta wins Miss Performance

A backyard chicken from Bryan was recently crowned Miss Performance in the 2020 Purina Miss Flock-Tober pageant. Miss Performance is given to a hen that is always producing eggs. Courtney Lero Court entered her Leghorn hen, Chickaletta, to compete against hundreds of hens to earn the honor.

Court said Chickaletta lays a white egg every day and loves the attention Court’s daughter, Emmy, gives her.

Court has been raising chickens for five years. She has a flock of 11 hens and is hatching out 33 eggs to grow her flock.

Miss Flock-Tober, an annual event hosted by Purina Animal Nutrition on the Purina Poultry Facebook page, celebrates backyard chicken raisers and their chickens. As winner of the Miss Performance round, Chickaletta competed for the title of Miss Flock-Tober 2020, which ultimately went to a hen from New Glarus, Wisconsin.