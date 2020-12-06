 Skip to main content
Our Neighbors: CHI St. Joseph Health donates to Pink Alliance
Our Neighbors: CHI St. Joseph Health donates to Pink Alliance

Pink Alliance donation

CHI St. Joseph Health presented the Pink Alliance with a $7,500 donation Nov. 12 in the healing garden at CHI St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan. Pink Alliance is a local nonprofit organization established by breast cancer survivors to advocate for breast health and cancer support. CHI St. Joseph Health is a sponsor of the annual Surviving & Thriving luncheon, the Pink Alliance’s largest fundraiser, which was not held this year because of COVID-19. Pictured are Kay McWhorter, Heather Bush, Jeannie Kipp, Doris Light and Debbie Dunlap.

