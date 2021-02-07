 Skip to main content
Our Neighbors: Carter appointed to Advisory Council
Our Neighbors: Carter appointed to Advisory Council

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Melissa Carter, the victims assistance coordinator for the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office, to the Texas Crime Victims’ Institute Advisory Council.

Carter is coordinator of the Brazos County Domestic Violence High Risk Team and a former board member of the Brazos County Domestic Violence Task Force. She is also a member of the Brazos County Sexual Assault Response Team and Brazos Valley Child Abduction Response Team.

The state advisory council is charged with analyzing the impact of crime on victims, their family members and society.

Carter’s term on the council will expire Jan. 31.

