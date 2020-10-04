 Skip to main content
Our Neighbors: Cairns awarded Coast Guard Foundation scholarship
Nicklaus Cairns

Nicklaus Cairns of College Station has been awarded a scholarship from the Coast Guard Foundation.

Nicklaus, a Texas A&M University student, is the son of U.S. Coast Guard Master Chief Petty Officer Thomas Cairns.

The Coast Guard Foundation is a nonprofit organization that awards scholarships to the children of men and women who are serving or have served in the U.S. Coast Guard.

This year, the foundation awarded 167 scholarships totaling $503,000.

Tags

