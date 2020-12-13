Our Neighbors: C.H. Yoe High School team participates in welding contest

Students in the agriculture mechanics class at C.H. Yoe High School in Cameron recently participated in the Tiger Tough welding contest in Rockdale.
Angel Martinez, David Segovia, Kash Dalbey, Chase Hubnik, Mason Leifeste and JW Minatrea earned level 1 certification, with Martinez finishing in fourth place. Henry Hubnik and Trenton Freemon earned level 2 certification, with Hubnik finishing in 10th place, and Freeman earning a fourth place finish. In the cutting contest, JW Minatrea finished in ninth place, and Chase Hubnik finished 10th.
