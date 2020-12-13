 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Our Neighbors: C.H. Yoe High School team participates in welding contest
0 comments

Our Neighbors: C.H. Yoe High School team participates in welding contest

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
2020 CH Yoe welding team

Students in the agriculture mechanics class at C.H. Yoe High School in Cameron recently participated in the Tiger Tough welding contest in Rockdale.

Angel Martinez, David Segovia, Kash Dalbey, Chase Hubnik, Mason Leifeste and JW Minatrea earned level 1 certification, with Martinez finishing in fourth place. Henry Hubnik and Trenton Freemon earned level 2 certification, with Hubnik finishing in 10th place, and Freeman earning a fourth place finish. In the cutting contest, JW Minatrea finished in ninth place, and Chase Hubnik finished 10th.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

CDC: US life expectancy drops, suicides rise

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert