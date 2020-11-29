Our Neighbors: Bryan’s Peters becomes a Knight of San Jacinto

Bryan resident Mervin Peters recently received the highest honor bestowed by the Sons of the Republic of Texas, becoming a Knight of San Jacinto. Peters led the development of Boonville Heritage Park in Bryan and has been a longtime member of the William Joel Bryan Chapter of the Sons of the Republic of Texas.

The Knights of the Order of San Jacinto is an elite honorary organization established in 1843 by Gen. Sam Houston, leader of the victorious Texans at the Battle of San Jacinto. The honor is accorded to those who have rendered outstanding service to Texas, in keeping with the mission, purpose and goals of The Sons of the Republic of Texas.

Peters was nominated for the award by the local chapter and went through an extensive selection process. Peters led the revitalization of the local Bryan SRT chapter in 2011 and the $1 million landmark development project at Boonville Heritage Park in Bryan in 2015 that features the Turner-Peters dogtrot log cabin, a family dwelling that was relocated from Carlos, Texas.

The William Joel Bryan Chapter of the Sons of the Republic of Texas consists of members who are direct lineal descendants of those that settled the Republic of Texas before Feb. 19, 1846, when Texas merged with the United States as the 28th state.