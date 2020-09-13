Our Neighbors: Bryan Rotary Club inducts new member

The Bryan Rotary Club inducted its newest member, Lt. Timothy Israel of the Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station, during its Aug. 19 meeting at the Phillips Event Center. The meeting also included talks by Bill Johnston and Donnie Fowler of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes for the Brazos Valley and Texas A&M University. Johnston oversees nine staff members and numerous volunteers who minister to coaches and athletes throughout the Brazos Valley.
