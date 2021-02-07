Our Neighbors: Bryan Police Department promotes two sergeants to lieutenant

French’s new assignment will be in the patrol division. French has worked at the Bryan Police Department for 27 years as he started his career in 1994 with Bryan PD as a patrol officer. In 2001, French was transferred to the criminal investigations division. In 2003, he was promoted to sergeant and returned to the patrol division. French supervised a night-shift patrol team until 2007 when he was transferred to a day-shift patrol team. In 2010, French was transferred to the transportation safety unit (TSU) where he supervised Bryan PD’s motorcycle officers.

James’ new assignment will be in the professional standards division. James has worked at the Bryan Police Department for 22 years as started his career in 1998 with Bryan PD as a patrol officer. In 2000, he was assigned to the K-9 Unit where he and his partner Dixie worked for three years. In 2003, James was transferred to serve as a school resource officer. In 2006, he was assigned to the criminal investigations division (CID) where he was a juvenile specialist in crimes against persons. In 2008, he became Bryan PD’s public information officer. In 2010, James was promoted to sergeant and supervised night patrol officers. In 2014, James was transferred from the patrol division to serve as the supervisor of the neighborhood enforcement team (NET). While supervising NET he worked with community members to address concerns throughout the city and organized National Night Out each year.