Our Neighbors: Bryan Mayor claims Salvation Army 'Ring-Off' prize

Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson claimed the top prize in the Salvation Army “Ring-Off” Dec. 12, raising more than $6,591 in a competition with College Station Mayor Karl Mooney. This year marks the 14th consecutive year that the city of Bryan has won the annual challenge by collecting more money. Nelson and Mooney spent an hour ringing bells for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle holiday campaign at Walmart stores in each city. Mooney raised nearly $2,058 for the Salvation Army.

