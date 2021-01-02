 Skip to main content
Our Neighbors: Bryan-College Station Woman's Club names officers for 2020-2021
The Bryan-College Station Woman’s Club recently named its officers for the 2020-2021 year.

Back row, from left: Sandi Trapani, recording secretary; Judy Holt, appointed board member; Sue Lee, third vice president; Mary Jo Lindsay, parliamentarian; and Cindy Miller, president-elect; front row, from left: Karen Newman, appointed board member; Jeanne Lueck, appointed board member; Carol Wagner, president; Gail Henry, treasurer; Alice Hickerson, first vice president; Dee Dee Acklam, second vice president; and Rhonda Putz, corresponding secretary. Not pictured are Susan Guest, reporter; and Michelle Colwell, historian.

