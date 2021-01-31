 Skip to main content
Our Neighbors: Bryan-College Station Libraries receive $5,000 donation
Our Neighbors: Bryan-College Station Libraries receive $5,000 donation

Library donation

Representatives of the Friends of the Bryan + College Station Library System recently presented a check for $5,000 to Bryan-College Station Library Director Beatrice Saba. From left are treasurer Denise Parker, acting president Debra Sappington and Saba. The money will help fund programs at the Clara B. Mounce Public Library, Carnegie History Center in Bryan and the Larry J. Ringer Library in College Station.

