Our Neighbors: Bridge Scores for June 20

The May 5 Pebble Creek Duplicate Bridge winners were: 1. Richard Duble and Shirley Duble, 2. Nancy Beard and Bonnie Keough.

The May 12 Pebble Creek Duplicate Bridge winners were: 1. Beth Coker and Nick Pace, 2. Richard Duble and Fred Mueller.

The May 19 Pebble Creek Duplicate Bridge winners were: 1. Nancy Beard and Bonnie Keough, 2. R.J. Englert and Rose Van Meter.

The May 26 Pebble Creek Duplicate Bridge winners were: 1. R.J. Englert and Rose Van Meter, 2. Marion Collins and Richard Duble.

The June 2 Pebble Creek Duplicate Bridge winners were: 1. Beth Coker and Nick Pace, 2. Richard Duble and Shirley Duble.

The June 9 Pebble Creek Duplicate Bridge winners were: 1. R.J. Englert and Rose Van Meter, 2. Nancy Beard and Richard Imlay.

The Pebble Creek Duplicate Bridge games are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 9:30 a.m. at Pebble Creek Country Club.