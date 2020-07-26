Four Brenham High School FFA welding students were recently honored for their participation in the Texas High School Welding Series for the 2019-2020 school year. The series was started last year in an effort to showcase students’ talents and to provide opportunities for students to earn prizes and scholarships. Although some of the 12 competitions were canceled because of COVID-19, students from around the state competed in one competition hosted by the Blinn College Hodde Center and Brenham FFA in October.
A point system was used to determine overall winners in the divisions of welding, cutting and tool identification and safety.
Jayden Ladewig, pictured, placed second in cutting; Travis Sallach finished sixth in both tool identification and safety and cutting; Justin Majewski earned seventh place in welding 1; and Luis Delgadillo finished in 11th place in welding 2. Ladewig received a belt buckle for being the top point earner in the competition.
The students’ adviser was Colby Finke.
