Our Neighbors: Brazos Valley Food Bank receives donation

Destination Bryan, Engel & Völkers and KRHD-TV 25 News recently presented a $2,000 donation to the Brazos Valley Food Bank. The money was raised during Bryan’s Restaurant Month in which Engel & Völkers, a real estate brokerage firm, contributed money each time a customer “checked in” to a local restaurant, along with a match from KRHD. The donation equals 10,000 meals for residents in need, said Theresa Mangapora, executive director of the food bank.