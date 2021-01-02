 Skip to main content
Our Neighbors: Brazos County Sheriff's Department deputies sworn in
Brazos County Sheriff Chris Kirk has sworn in three new deputies for the department. Joseph Beal, Marshall Bengs and Joshua Turner graduated from the 20-week TEEX Central Texas Police Officer Academy during a Dec. 4 ceremony.

