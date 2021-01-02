Our Neighbors: Brazos County Sheriff's Department deputies sworn in Jan 2, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Brazos County Sheriff Chris Kirk has sworn in three new deputies for the department. Joseph Beal, Marshall Bengs and Joshua Turner graduated from the 20-week TEEX Central Texas Police Officer Academy during a Dec. 4 ceremony. 0 comments Tags Chris Kirk Brazos County Deputy Bengs Police Joseph Beal Joshua Turner Swear Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video CDC: US life expectancy drops, suicides rise The Fattest States in America The Fattest States in America He's the Elvis of TV chefs He's the Elvis of TV chefs John McCain discontinues cancer treatment John McCain discontinues cancer treatment