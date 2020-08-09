Our Neighbors: Brazos County deputy named 100 Club's Officer of the Year

A Brazos County sheriff’s deputy has been named the 100 Club’s Officer of the Year.
Jason Lyday was also awarded a life-saving medal from the sheriff’s office after assisting someone who was experiencing a mental health crisis in October.
Lyday, who accepted his award from the Houston-based nonprofit organization in May, declined to provide details about the incident, citing the person’s privacy.
“I rode firmly in my faith, as I believe God puts us in the right place at the right time,” Lyday said. “I’m no hero. I don’t really deserve this award. I was just doing what God asks me to do.”
During his 22-year career with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, Lyday served as a mental health intervention officer and helped start the department’s crisis intervention team.
“I have a lot of experience dealing with people in crisis,” Lyday said. “And because I did it for so long, I understand how to deal with that.”
Brazos County Sheriff Chris Kirk said Lyday’s response to the individual in crisis is an example of his commitment to serving the community.
“[Lyday] searched out and found the person, provided life-saving aid and directed other emergency responders,” Kirk said. “[Lyday’s] quick response, decisive action and use of his emergency aid-training made a real difference. We appreciate the 100 Club for recognizing Jason’s heroic efforts and their benevolent support of law enforcement officers and firefighters.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!