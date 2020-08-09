You have permission to edit this article.
Our Neighbors: Brazos County deputy named 100 Club's Officer of the Year
A Brazos County sheriff’s deputy has been named the 100 Club’s Officer of the Year.

Jason Lyday was also awarded a life-saving medal from the sheriff’s office after assisting someone who was experiencing a mental health crisis in October.

Lyday, who accepted his award from the Houston-based nonprofit organization in May, declined to provide details about the incident, citing the person’s privacy.

“I rode firmly in my faith, as I believe God puts us in the right place at the right time,” Lyday said. “I’m no hero. I don’t really deserve this award. I was just doing what God asks me to do.”

During his 22-year career with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, Lyday served as a mental health intervention officer and helped start the department’s crisis intervention team.

“I have a lot of experience dealing with people in crisis,” Lyday said. “And because I did it for so long, I understand how to deal with that.”

Brazos County Sheriff Chris Kirk said Lyday’s response to the individual in crisis is an example of his commitment to serving the community.

“[Lyday] searched out and found the person, provided life-saving aid and directed other emergency responders,” Kirk said. “[Lyday’s] quick response, decisive action and use of his emergency aid-training made a real difference. We appreciate the 100 Club for recognizing Jason’s heroic efforts and their benevolent support of law enforcement officers and firefighters.”

