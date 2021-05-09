Our Neighbors: Brazos County 4-H members compete in calf scramble

Brazos County 4-H members, from left, Zachary Smith, Lane Jedlicka and Peyton Smith participated in the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s calf scramble at the Gerald D. Young Agricultural Sciences Center in Katy on April 17. Peyton Smith and Jedlicka both caught a calf, earning money to purchase a heifer or market steer to exhibit at next year’s livestock show. The Smiths attend College Station High School, and Jedlicka attends Rudder High School in Bryan.