Our Neighbors: Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley names new CEO

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley recently named Rhonda Watson its new CEO.

Watson assumed her responsibilities on Feb. 1 and has more than 30 years of communications, public relations and nonprofit organizational development experience.

Watson previously spent 12 years at Hospice Brazos Valley, where she worked to increase brand awareness, lead marketing and outreach efforts using data driven strategies and develop internal processes to improve customer service experience.

“Rhonda is the right fit for the CEO position as evidenced by her commitment to diversity and transparency,” said Barbara Clemmons, board and search committee member, in a release. “This is paramount to the success of the club. Her attention to data and her marketing skills are most needed for the club to grow. I look forward to her tenure, as she will impact not just the club but the community as well.”

Watson is a native of Texas but lived in Seattle for 13 years, where she worked in nonprofit consulting, fund development, project management and television production.

“Rhonda brings experience, leadership skills and energy that will inspire our board, staff and members,” said Belle Bramhall, incoming board chair, who led the search committee in a release. “You just have to meet her to understand why we have chosen Rhonda to lead our club into the future.”