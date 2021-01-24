 Skip to main content
Our Neighbors: Bockhorn family donates to Blinn College Foundation
Our Neighbors: Bockhorn family donates to Blinn College Foundation

Bockhorn donates to Blinn

The Bockhorn family has donated $20,000 to the Blinn College Foundation for an endowed scholarship in honor of Oscar and Irene Bockhorn. Pictured, from left, are their sons Ken Bockhorn, Don Bockhorn and David Bockhorn, and Hal Machat of the Foundation board of directors.

The money will fund scholarships for students planning a career in nursing or first-generation college students.

Irene Bockhorn was a longtime radiologic technologist at Brenham medical facilities, and Oscar Bockhorn was a Washington County veterinarian. Oscar Bockhorn attended Blinn College before earning his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree at Texas A&M University.

The endowed scholarship was given by their children, Ann (Bockhorn) Berry, Ken Bockhorn, David Bockhorn and Don Bockhorn.

The Blinn College Foundation offers more than 200 endowed scholarships that are available to incoming and returning students from a wide range of backgrounds, majors and experiences.

