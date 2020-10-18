Our Neighbors: Blinn staff receive excellence awards

Four Blinn College District faculty and staff members received 2020 National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development Excellence Awards and were honored with medallions for their service to students and the community.
NISOD is a membership organization that promotes and celebrates excellence in teaching, learning and leadership at community and technical colleges.
Biology instructor Katherine Barker joined the Blinn faculty in 2015. Barker earned her master of science in neuroscience in 2006 and doctorate in neuroscience in 2009, both from the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and M.D. Anderson Cancer Center Graduate School of Biomedical Science.
Psychology instructor Barb Corbisier began teaching in Blinn’s psychology program in 2008 on the Bryan Campus. Corbisier earned her master of science in psychology from Texas A&M University in 2007 and is pursuing a doctorate in education from Texas Tech University.
Data Analyst Lillian Marshall came to the Blinn-Brenham Campus in 2011 to work as a server technician and is now a data analyst for the college’s institutional research and effectiveness/strategic initiatives department. Marshall holds a bachelor of business administration from Sam Houston State University, certified public manager certification from Texas State University and a master of business administration in public administration from the University of Phoenix.
Assistant academic dean and English instructor John Schaffer joined the Blinn faculty in 1992 and has taught English on the Bryan Campus for 28 years. Schaffer earned his bachelor of arts in history in 1984 and master of arts in English in 1991, both from Texas A&M.
