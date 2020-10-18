Our Neighbors: Blinn staff receive excellence awards

Four Blinn College District faculty and staff members received 2020 National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development Excellence Awards and were honored with medallions for their service to students and the community.

NISOD is a membership organization that promotes and celebrates excellence in teaching, learning and leadership at community and technical colleges.

Biology instructor Katherine Barker joined the Blinn faculty in 2015. Barker earned her master of science in neuroscience in 2006 and doctorate in neuroscience in 2009, both from the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and M.D. Anderson Cancer Center Graduate School of Biomedical Science.

Psychology instructor Barb Corbisier began teaching in Blinn’s psychology program in 2008 on the Bryan Campus. Corbisier earned her master of science in psychology from Texas A&M University in 2007 and is pursuing a doctorate in education from Texas Tech University.