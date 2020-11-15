 Skip to main content
Our Neighbors: Blinn’s Vice Chancellor wins Nelson Award
Our Neighbors: Blinn’s Vice Chancellor wins Nelson Award

Blinn College Vice Chancellor Karen Buck

Blinn College Vice Chancellor for Administration Karen Buck has been named the 2020 winner of the Texas Association of Community Colleges Carl M. “Cheesie” Nelson Award.

The Nelson Award is the most prestigious annual award presented by the TACC and recognizes the winner’s commitment to the mission of community colleges, support for student learning and success, leadership qualities and involvement in community activities. The award is named after former Texarkana College President Carl M. Nelson.

A member of Blinn’s staff or administration since 1996, Buck has been a key leader in expanding Blinn’s technical and community education programs.

Buck’s many accomplishments also include oversight of Blinn’s preparation for Hurricane Harvey in 2017 and development of new health science programs in Surgical Technology and Veterinary Technology.

In addition to these accomplishments, Buck played a vital role in transitioning more than 2,200 courses from traditional instruction to an online format in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Buck announced plans to retire at the end of the October.

