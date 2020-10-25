Our Neighbors: Blinn professor wins $5,000 art grant

A Blinn College District professor has received a $5,000 grant for her art reflecting life in Rockport.

Jamie Speck, a part-time Blinn art instructor for 18 years, was among 43 artists who received grants from Fine Line Group and the Gallery of Dreams. Grants totaling more than $140,000 were awarded.

Called “The New Normal Rockport,” local artists were invited to submit their ideas on using art to create a visual record of the community’s hardships and resilience, including the impact of COVID-19, the effects of Hurricane Harvey in 2017 and the country’s current focus to fight racism.

Speck has lived in Rockport for the past 11 years. She teaches online art classes for Blinn while keeping a studio practice.

“The New Normal Rockport” was founded by Sasha and Edward P. Bass.

Sasha Bass said the project’s goal is to provide critical funding to gifted artists whose work will bring the community together, both to reflect on recent events and to celebrate Rockport’s strengths.