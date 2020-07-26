Blinn College has named Aaron Kapiko, a former professional gamer, as the coach of its new esports program.
Kapiko, a North Carolina native, was a collegiate player and recently retired as a professional player, where he was rated in the top 25 in the world for the game Hearthstone, Blinn officials said.
Two coed teams are being formed on the Brenham and Bryan campuses. The teams will compete in the National Junior College Athletic Association and the National Association of Collegiate Esports against two-year colleges and four-year universities. The teams will be open to all full-time Blinn students and will focus on the Rocket League, Overwatch, Fortnite and League of Legends video games.
The college also is recruiting students to provide support for the new program, including production, streaming, casting, content creation and social media.
For more information, visit blinn.edu/esports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.