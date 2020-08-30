Our Neighbors: Blinn College alumna endows two new scholarships in honor of late husband

Blinn College alumna Margaret Thielemann recently endowed two new scholarships in honor of her late husband Charles Thielemann, a 1954 Blinn graduate.
The scholarships were established with two $15,000 donations to the Blinn College Foundation and are for students majoring in
agriculture and engineering.
The scholarships coincide with construction of a three-story, 72,000-square-foot science, technology, engineering and innovation building on the Brenham Campus. The facility is scheduled to be completed in time for the fall 2021 semester.
A Washington County native, Charles Thielemann was a project engineer for Dow Chemical Co. before he retired. Charles Thielemann was a member of the Blinn basketball team, and Margaret Thielemann was a Blinn cheerleader in 1953-1954.
In 2017, Charles Thielemann created an endowed scholarship in honor of his wife that is awarded annually to a member of the Blinn cheerleading team.
Margaret Thielemann, right, presents donations for two endowed scholarships in memory of Charles Thielemann. Accepting the donation is Sam Sommer, chairman of the Blinn Foundation Board of Directors.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!