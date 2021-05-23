Our Neighbors: Bennett receives cyber scholarship

Brooke Bennett, a senior at A&M Consolidated High School, has been named a scholar in the National Cyber Scholarship Competition, a 48-hour online competition sponsored by The National Cyber Scholarship Foundation. Bennett earned a $2,500 college scholarship, along with an invitation to participate in the Cyber Foundations Academy — a multi-week online program based on the nationally recognized SANS Foundations training course. Bennett works at Code Ninjas and hopes to study computer science at Texas A&M University.

In total, 50,000 students nationwide sought to qualify for the NCSC, with just 10% meeting the requirements. Bennett competed against those 5,000 high school students in a cybersecurity competition designed to challenge its participants to solve computer security problems and capture and defend computer systems. Bennett ended the competition as one of only 540 high school students nationwide to be ranked as a scholar.